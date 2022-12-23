Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $53.00 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $53.00 million and $134,783.53 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.0000171 USD and is down -14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $179,606.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

