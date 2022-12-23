Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Douglas K. Mellinger Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

