Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after acquiring an additional 371,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,196,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,288,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $62.17 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.