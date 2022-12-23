Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.98. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 4,321 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,150,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,720 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $65,350,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

