Marks Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 404,264 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,830,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 49.3% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. 14,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,972,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

