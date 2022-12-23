Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 1,252 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.

Shares of TCX opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in shares of Tucows by 16.7% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,695,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 242,711 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 44.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 342,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 105,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 6.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

