Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 3.9%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 7,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,152,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.
Matterport Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
See Also
