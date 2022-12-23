Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. Maximus has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

MMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

