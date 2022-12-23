Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases 13,975 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Vontier comprises approximately 6.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after buying an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after buying an additional 505,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,569. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

