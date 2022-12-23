McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys Shares of 56,112 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,356,000 after buying an additional 764,160 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after buying an additional 291,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

