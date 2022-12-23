McIlrath & Eck LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,509,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,089 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $244,220,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $54.99.

