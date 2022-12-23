McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

