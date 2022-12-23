McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.