McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

