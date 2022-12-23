McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $276,620,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

