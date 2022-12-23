McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 136 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $640,957,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $341.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

