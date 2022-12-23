McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $82,000 Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LGI opened at $14.59 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

