MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 414.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after buying an additional 211,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.09. 7,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,272. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

