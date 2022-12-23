MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,027 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of Corning worth $35,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 22,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,415. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

