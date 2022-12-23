MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 880 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after acquiring an additional 754,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after acquiring an additional 632,934 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,808,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 10,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.