MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 406.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 12.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 18.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,480 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,515. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

