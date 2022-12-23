MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 12,377 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lincoln National by 32.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,554. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.