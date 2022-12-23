MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 14,009 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

KO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. 65,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,969,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $274.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

