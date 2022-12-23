MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,316 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $39,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.22. 4,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,218. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.48. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

