Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after buying an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,709,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,149. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

