Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,889. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

