Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 27,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,512. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

