Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,291. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $109.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

