Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $847,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,745. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

