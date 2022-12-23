Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 46,660 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 334,462 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.67. 6,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,402. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.03.

