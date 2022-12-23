Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 274,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,297,000 after buying an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.22. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,268. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $117.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.