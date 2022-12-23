Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 104 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.25. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,096. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.77.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

