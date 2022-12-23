Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 190,745 shares.The stock last traded at $14.88 and had previously closed at $14.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 139.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg acquired 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $211,472.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,482.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Merus by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Merus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.