Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.
