Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.