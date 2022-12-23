Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR) Insider David McNeilly Buys 100,000 Shares

Metal Tiger plc (ASX:MTR – Get Rating) insider David McNeilly acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,800.00 ($7,919.46).

On Thursday, November 10th, David McNeilly bought 100,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,300.00 ($8,926.17).

On Monday, November 7th, David McNeilly purchased 100,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$1,300.00 ($872.48).

On Friday, October 7th, David McNeilly acquired 100,000 shares of Metal Tiger stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,201.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

