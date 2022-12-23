MetaMUI Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and approximately $112,876.82 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

