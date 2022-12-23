Metis (MTS) One Day Volume Tops $177,347.78

Metis (MTS) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market cap of $33.34 billion and $177,347.78 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metis Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

