Michael (Mike) Stirzaker Acquires 425,000 Shares of Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mike) Stirzaker bought 425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$97,750.00 ($65,604.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

