Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,291 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $59,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.80. 2,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,002. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

