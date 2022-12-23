Midland States Bancorp’s (MSBI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.91. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Insider Activity

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $79.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $44,976.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $741,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $125,296. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.