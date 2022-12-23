Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 61,986 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,028.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, December 23rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45.

On Friday, October 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10.

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

NDLS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 170,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,225. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

