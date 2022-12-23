MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.25. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 624 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

About MINISO Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 83,355 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 99.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

