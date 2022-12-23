MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $11.60

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.25. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 624 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
