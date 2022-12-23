Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.46. 51,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 276,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Missfresh Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Missfresh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Missfresh by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Fortune Ltd bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited engages in the integrated online and offline on-demand DMW retail business in China. The company operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, seafood, and dairy products, as well as fast-moving consumer goods, including packaged food, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products through online ecommerce platform and distributed micro-warehouse networks.

Featured Articles

