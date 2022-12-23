Mizuho Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $50.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of 31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 18.92 and a 52 week high of 107.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. The company had revenue of 536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

