Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Moderna stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. 6,132,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,055. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

