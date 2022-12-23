Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,209 shares in the company, valued at $459,313,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %
Moderna stock traded down $9.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.08. 6,132,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,055. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its holdings in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
