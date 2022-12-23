Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Increased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 1.5% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. 627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

