Momentive Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 13,394 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,469 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Price Performance

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.91. 21,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $121.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Momentive Global news, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $74,050.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $156,202.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.