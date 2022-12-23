Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.94.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 31.1% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

