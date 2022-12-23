Monero (XMR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $69.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $142.36 or 0.00844916 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,849.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00389822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00607960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00264341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00234798 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,600 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

