Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.69% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EWT opened at $40.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

